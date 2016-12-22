User account

Your UWInID (also known as login, user name, or userid) is your personal digital identification for accessing a number of on-line services at the University of Windsor. A UWin Account is required of everyone associated with the University of Windsor who plans on using on-line administrative programs and computing services.

It appears on the front of the "@" sign in your University of Windsor's e-mail address and it is being used as login name for all University computer systems.

If you are a student and are not sure what your UWindsor.ca e-mail address is, you may determine it at: http://www.uwindsor.ca/uwinid.