UWindsor to receive federal funding for research infrastructure

The Government of Canada values the role of post-secondary institutions as they help equip young Canadians with the education and training they need for future careers that will help them join a strong, healthy middle class. Today, the Government of Canada is investing $14.95 million for a total combined investment of more than $30 million in the University of Windsor, which will help foster the training needed for the well-paying middle-class jobs of today and tomorrow.

The funding was announced today by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Canada’s Innovation Agenda aims to make this country a global centre for innovation—one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. This investment exemplifies that vision in action.

The university will use the funding for the construction of its new Science Research and Innovation Facility. This state-of-the-art, energy-efficient facility will provide world-class, upgraded laboratory and collaboration spaces for leading-edge research and commercialization in the fields of materials chemistry and translational health.

Specifically:

· $14.95 million will be provided by the Government of Canada;

· $2.56 million will be provided by the Province of Ontario; and

· an additional $12.8 million will be contributed by the University of Windsor.

In total, universities and colleges throughout Ontario will receive more than $1.9 billion from the Government of Canada, the provincial government, the institutions themselves and private donors. Federal funding will be allocated through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund, which will enhance and modernize research facilities on Canadian campuses and improve the environmental sustainability of these facilities.

Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province’s history. To learn more about what’s happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Quotes

“This historic investment by the Government of Canada is a down payment on the government’s vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes.”

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

“Our government is proud to support this important project to give University of Windsor science students access to modern and energy-efficient facilities. We know that providing access to high-quality education and training facilities is critical to building the highly skilled workforce we need to support good jobs and economic growth for today and tomorrow, and this investment will help us to do it.”

– The Honourable Deb Matthews, Ontario’s Deputy Premier, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, and Minister Responsible for Digital Government

“This is a very exciting announcement for the University of Windsor. These investments will allow us to create an exceptional new facility for scientific research and innovation. From cancer research to new materials, there is broad range of scientific expertise at the University of Windsor, and this research capacity is going to benefit greatly from this investment and will, in turn, benefit our region and country.”

– Alan Wildeman, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Windsor

Quick facts

· The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario are providing more than $950 million for research infrastructure at institutions across Ontario. The University of Windsor has been awarded $14.95 million from the Government of Canada for this project.

· This investment supports Canada’s Innovation Agenda, which is designed to ensure our country is globally competitive in promoting research, translating ideas into new products and services, accelerating business growth and propelling entrepreneurs from the start-up phase to international success.

· The Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund supports the Government of Canada’s climate change objectives by encouraging sustainable and green infrastructure projects.

