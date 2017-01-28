FOR SALE BY BID CARGO TRAILER

Disposal File: 979 979

DISPOSAL FILE 979

FOR SALE BY BID

The University has declared the following item(s) as surplus and are offered for sale by bid to all University Departments, Faculty, Staff, Students and other private individuals. University departments will be given first consideration. “If University of Windsor department please indicate account number to be charged on bid form and that the item is for your department”.

Description:

Cargo Trailer, Dual Axle, Ramp Rear Door

Pace 24 ft Cargo trailer rear door ramp

Fair shape

Contact: Andy Jenner ext. 2628

Minimum Bid: $1,000.00

Bid Form

All sales are “as is, where is” ( http://www.uwindsor.ca/pc/disposal) Bid forms are available, online and from

Purchasing Services, 4th floor, Chrysler Hall Tower. Bids are accepted by Purchasing up to

February 6, 2017 at 4:00 pm local time in a sealed envelope marked with the disposal file number or faxed to

973-7080 at bidder’s risk.