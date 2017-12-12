Text Only
Lambton Tower-Basement OOL/CTL Renovations, December 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018, 8:00am-4:30pm
Project Notifications
Dec 12th, 2017
-
Vanier Hall/Lambton Tower/Education Building/Chrysler Hall Tower-Furniture Move, December 13-15, 2017, 8:00am-5:00pm
Dec 01st, 2017
-
Lambton Tower-Basement OOL/CTL Renovations, December 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018, 8:00am-4:30pm
Nov 09th, 2017
-
Vanier Hall-Power and Data Installation, November 15-December 15, 2017, 8:00am-5:00pm
Nov 09th, 2017
-
CAW Student Centre/Human Kinetics-Service Tunnel and Loading Dock Repairs, November 13, 2017-January 8, 2018
Nov 08th, 2017
-
Human Kinetics/Field House-Roof Repairs, November 13-December 20, 2017
VIEW ALL PROJECT NOTIFICATIONS
Elevator Disruptions
Dec 11th, 2017
-
Chrysler Hall North-Elevator on Service Mode, December 13-15, 2017, 9:00am-4:00pm
Dec 08th, 2017
-
Lambton Tower-Elevator Modifications, December 14-18, 2017, 8:00am-5:00pm
Oct 10th, 2017
-
Parking Garage- Elevators Out of Service Until Further Notice, October 10, 2017
Jan 07th, 2016
-
Lambton Tower - East Elevator Out of Service
Feb 27th, 2015
-
Assumption Hall Elevator Out of Service
VIEW ALL ELEVATOR DISRUPTIONS
