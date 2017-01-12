Text Only
Site Search
Search
Search:
About the University
Academic Programs
Research
Admissions
Student Life
Giving
International
Gateways for:
Future Students
Current Students
Faculty & Staff
Alumni
Log in to
myUWindsor
Facility Services
Notice of Service Interruptions/Projects
Building Automation Department
Custodial Services - Environmental Services
Distribution Services
Energy Conversion Centre (Heating & Cooling)
Facility Planning, Renovation & Construction
Grounds - Environmental Services
Key Control
Maintenance Services
Space Management Office
Staff
Policies
Service Requests & Forms
Pest Control
Fire Marshall's Information
Asbestos Inventory and Information
Multi-Year Deferred Maintenance Strategy
Snow Removal & Salting
Home
/
Facility Services
/
Essex Hall-Main Entrance Lobby Painting, January 28-February 3, 2017, 8:00am-5:00pm
Essex Hall-Main Entrance Lobby Painting, January 28-February 3, 2017, 8:00am-5:00pm
Essex Hall-Main Entrance Lobby Painting, January 28-February 3, 2017, 8:00am-5:00pm
Project Notifications
Jan 12th, 2017
-
Essex Hall-Main Entrance Lobby Painting, January 28-February 3, 2017, 8:00am-5:00pm
Jan 12th, 2017
-
Assumption Hall-Contractors Site Visit and Tour, January 13, 2017, 10:00am-11:00am
Jan 09th, 2017
-
Freed Orman Centre-Washrooms Hot Water Shutdown, January 12, 2017-February 1, 2017, 8:00am-5:00pm
Jan 09th, 2017
-
Essex Hall/Jackman Dramatic Art Centre/University Computer Centre-Borehole Drilling for Soil Testing, January 10-12, 2017, 7:00am-6:00pm
Jan 09th, 2017
-
Human Kinetics-Insulating and Sealing Outside Walls, January 9-13, 2017, 7:00am-5:00pm
VIEW ALL PROJECT NOTIFICATIONS
Elevator Disruptions
Jan 12th, 2016
-
Chrysler Hall South Elevator Out of Service
Jan 07th, 2016
-
Lambton Tower - East Elevator Out of Service
Feb 27th, 2015
-
Assumption Hall Elevator Out of Service
VIEW ALL ELEVATOR DISRUPTIONS
Related Links:
Ontario Association of Physical Plant Administrators (OAPPA)
Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA)
Office of the Vice-President - Planning & Administration
Downtown Campus
Welcome Centre
Contact Us
University Directory
Campus Map
Faculty of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences
Faculty of Education & Academic Development
Faculty of Engineering
Faculty of Graduate Studies
Faculty of Human Kinetics
Faculty of Law
Faculty of Nursing
Odette School of Business
Faculty of Science
Centre for Inter-Faculty Programs
Centre for Executive and Professional Education
Undergraduate:
Academic Programs
How to apply
Graduate:
Academic Programs
Admissions
Scholarships & Awards
Residence
Food Services
Student Support
Academic Calendar
Virtual Tour
Visitor Information
Campus Maps
Parking
Athletics & Recreation Services
Lancers Varsity Sports
University Players
Accessibility Services
Events Calendar
Office of the President
Leddy Library
Bookstore
Alumni Events & Reunions
Media Contact
News
&
Publications
Social Media
Mobile App
Employment Opportunities