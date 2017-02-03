INTERNAL OPPORTUNITY -- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - Information Technology Services

The University of Windsor invites expressions of interest in the position of Executive Director, Information Technology Services (ITS). A key appointment for the University, the new Executive Director, ITS will provide pragmatic and visionary leadership in support of the University’s mission as outlined in its Strategic Plan and its Strategic Mandate Agreement with the Province of Ontario. Reporting to the Provost and Vice-President, Academic, the Executive Director, ITS will be responsible for the design, planning, coordination, implementation and administration of campus-wide service for Information Technology and for Media & Educational Technologies. During a period of significant change, s/he will be a strategic leader and campus-wide advocate for new and better ways to harness the power of technology to achieve the University’s mission. The Executive Director, ITS will maintain a forward-thinking perspective, anticipating and planning for the needs of students, faculty and staff in the areas of teaching and learning, including open learning, research, classroom technologies, media, and administrative systems.

The successful candidate will be an accomplished UWindsor leader experienced in the field of information technology, and have a record of achievement in driving strategic IT thinking and operational excellence in project management. The candidate will have experience with integrated and distributed computer systems, networks, telecommunications, technology support services, and ERP solutions. The candidate will understand the mandate to provide the best environment for teaching and learning through a variety of educational technologies and delivery methods. The candidate will know how to manage and support media operations, including audio-visual operations, for public events and other media productions. With exceptional communications skills, the successful candidate will collaborate effectively and persuasively with diverse stakeholders. Accustomed to working in a large and complex unionized organization, the candidate will inspire the team to build and manage a responsive IT environment that will enhance the University’s capacity for excellence and innovation in teaching, learning, and research. A Master’s degree and related professional qualifications will round out the educational profile of the ideal candidate.

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

For more information about this opportunity, or to apply, please email Amanda.bugatto@odgersberndtson.com. If applying, provide submit your CV and a cover letter before February 24, 2017.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify Ms. Bugatto. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).