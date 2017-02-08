Part Time Shelver '2' in the Leddy Library -- (8-Month – September to April)

HOURS OF WORK:

20 hours per week – nights

Monday – 7:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. T

uesday – 7:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Sunday – 8:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY: The incumbent contributes to the orderly maintenance of physical collections and facilities by shelving library materials in all formats, by shifting and weeding collections as required, and by reporting facilities issues to appropriate library personnel.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Maintaining the physical order of library collections by collecting, sorting and shelving library material according to the filing schemes in use.

2. Maintaining a neat and orderly collection by re-arranging and weeding library material and forwarding deteriorating or damaged material as required or directed.

3. Enforcing library policies as necessary.

4. Assisting with closing procedures as required.

5. Interacting with library staff to collect material and to ensure library material is correctly maintained and displayed on the shelves.

6. Recording shelving statistics as required.

7. Other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Good customer service skills

• Ability to lift books above shoulders and down to floor level

• Ability to carry books short distances

• Ability to push full book trucks as required

• Good attention to detail

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per Schedule 'A' - Unifor 2458 Part Time Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).