Part Time Assistant to the Office of the Academic Coordinator '6' in the Faculty of Law

HOURS OF WORK:

Monday to Thursday 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM (Up to a maximum of 24 hrs per week – work schedule may vary)

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY: The Assistant to the Office of the Academic Coordinator is responsible for providing administrative assistance and supports to the Office of the Academic Coordinator (OAC).

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Assists the OAC with the academic status process, including preparing correspondence to students and faculty.

2. Assists with the maintenance of student files and records and diarize for file destruction and maintains a record of Personal Information Destruction Forms.

3. Prepares closing of graduate files with appropriate documentation.

4. Respond to student inquiries.

5. Assist OAC with the processing of grade appeals.

6. Assists the OAC with arrangements for the recording of religiously accommodated classes

7. Assists the OAC by maintaining exam numbers and liaises with Registrar’s regarding the assignment of examination numbers

8. Invigilates exams when necessary or liaises with the Student Services Office for the hiring of invigilators

9. Update SDS database as needed

10. Assists with the preparation of Registration Materials and maintain registration information on the website

11. Other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Diploma in Office Administration or equivalent experience as it relates to the duties of the position

• General knowledge of the academic and administrative structure and processes of the University and the Faculty of Law, including knowledge of the Academic Status regulations

• Ability to work in a detailed, timely, efficient and confidential manner

• Ability to work independently with minimal supervision as well as part of a team environment

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Excellent organizational and problem solving skills

• Must be able to multi-task and prioritize tasks with minimal supervision

• Excellent human relation and customer service skills including the ability to work well with faculty and students

• High level of computer literacy in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook), Crystal Reports and the ability to learn new software systems

• Experience with the Student Information System (SIS) or comparable system

• Typing 40 NWPM.

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

Typing; MS Word (Intermediate Level), Excel (Intermediate)

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

Classification '6' as per Schedule 'A' - Unifor 2458 PT Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).