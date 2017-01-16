Student Account Collection Assistant '6' in the Department of Budgets and Finanical Services

HOURS OF WORK: Monday – Thursday 9:30 – 3:00 and Friday 9:30-1:30 (Up to a maximum of 24 hrs per week – work schedule may vary)

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY:

The Student Account Collection Assistant will be responsible for assisting the Manager – Student Accounts with collection of non-current student accounts.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Prepare for review, correspondence to students as it relates to student collections

2. Respond to and record phone calls in SIS/CRM and emails from students who have been placed into the collection cycle.

3. Using various correspondence methods, contact students regarding non-compliance with payment plans as agreed upon with Manager

4. Prepare reports for review by Manager on collection statistics

5. Respond to inquiries from collection agency regarding student accounts

6. Enter payments into SIS from reports from collection agency

7. Process student refund requests under $3,000 in accordance with predetermined guidelines provided by Manager.

8. Sundry duties and special projects as assigned by Manager, Student Accounts

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Basic understanding of banking procedures

• Excellent customer service experience

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Excellent organizational skills, problem solving, demonstrated attention to detail, the ability to meet strict deadlines and work effectively under the pressure of high volume and constantly changing priorities.

• Proven ability to be empathetic and sensitive while exercising tact, discretion and sound judgement.

• The ability to maintain confidentiality.

• Demonstrated ability to work both independently with minimum supervision and as a member of a team.

• Excellent computer skills in Word, Excel and Outlook and databases.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• College diploma or degree in related field

• Understanding of the University fee schedules and all fee areas of the Course Calendar.

• Previous experience with account collections

• Strong working knowledge of the SIS and FIS systems or related applications

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

Word (Basic) Excel (Intermediate)

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per Schedule 'A' - Unifor 2458 Part Time Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Monday, January 23rd, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).