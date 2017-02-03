Academic Labour Relations Assistant in the Department of Human Resources

Reporting to the Director, Academic Labour Relations, the Academic Labour Relations Assistant will act as the liaison between the Director, Academic Labour Relations and the various members of the University of Windsor’s campus community, including faculty, staff, students, academic leadership, and the Windsor University Faculty Association (WUFA) and CUPE Local 4580 in ensuring smooth communication and prompt resolution of all queries. The Assistant will provide day-to-day support and coordinate the labour-related activities with respect to WUFA, CUPE 4580 and student academic-related concerns, along with coordinating the processes and relevant documents that arise from these activities. The incumbent will also provide support to collective bargaining processes for WUFA and CUPE 4580.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will possess:

• A post-secondary diploma or degree in a relevant field along with a minimum of two (2) years’ experience within human resources/administrative position

• Working knowledge of HR directives, guidelines and employment legislation to provide assistance with HR issues

• Proficiency with Windows-based software applications, especially MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint;

• Must be adept at problem-solving, including being able to identify issues and resolve in a timely manner

• Must possess strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to recognize, respect and work effectively with individuals and groups with diverse perspectives and backgrounds

• Ability to develop and maintain cooperative and productive working relationships and engage in workplace culture

• Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and orally

• Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information

• Ability to work well under pressure and to independently prioritize and plan work activities as to use time efficiently and within tight deadlines

• Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality

• Must be dependable and able to follow instructions

• Ability to exercise tact, discretion, and to maintain strict confidentiality

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Familiarity with the university sector would be an asset, along with knowledge of University policies and procedures.

• Diploma or degree in Human Resources.

Please forward your confidential cover letter, resume and Application for Employment, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-NU-05), no later than Monday, February 20th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents electronically to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

