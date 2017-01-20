Health & Safety Coordinator in the Department of Human Resources

Reporting to the Occupational Health and Safety Manager, the Health and Safety Coordinator is responsible for providing administrative duties for a broad range of health, safety and Workplace Safety and Insurance Board functions. The position is responsible to support and assist the Health and Safety Managers in the day-to-day operations of the Health and Safety office to ensure compliance to the Occupational Health and Safety Act, with specific focus on:

• Accident investigation and Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) claims administration

• Administrative and research support to the University’s Health and Safety Committees

• Assistance with fire safety planning

• Coordination of safety training and maintenance of training records

• Assistance with the maintenance and monitoring of the University’s Health and Safety management system (programs, procedures, forms)

Working with highly confidential and sensitive material, the incumbent must act with discretion, tact and professionalism at all times. The incumbent has extensive contact with a broad section of University of Windsor constituents, as well as with community health care professionals and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

• Requirement of a University degree, or a community college diploma in a related field (e.g. Occupational Health and Safety, Industrial Hygiene, or Disability Management)

• A minimum of 4 years of practical experience in a health and safety role within a unionized environment.

• Strong working knowledge of governing legislation, including the Occupational Health & Safety Act (OHSA), the Ontario Workers Safety & Insurance Act and Regulations (WSIB), the Ontario Fire Code, and the Canadian Standards Association Standards (CSA)

• A minimum of 2 years direct experience in WSIB claims management and administration, including interpretation and administration of WSIB firm statements

• Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

• Experience in the development and delivery of group training sessions

• Ability to work effectively with a team and independently with minimal supervision

• Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to multi-task and commit to strict deadlines

• Excellent problem-solving, attention to detail, customer service, conflict resolution, and human relations skills

• Tact and diplomacy for dealing with sensitive health, disability, accommodation and compliance issues and investigations

• Demonstrated ability to build, foster and maintain positive and beneficial relationships with a number of internal and external constituents

• Advanced knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and working knowledge of a Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS)

• Confidentiality is a prime requirement

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Experience in an education environment, including academic research

• University degree

• Disability management / WSIB experience within the public sector and/or multi-union environment

Please forward your confidential cover letter, resume and Application for Employment, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-NU-04), no later than Friday, February 03rd, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents electronically to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

