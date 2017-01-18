Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach—Apprenticeship in the Department of Athletics & Recreational Services (Temporary to approximately March 31, 2019 -- with the possibility of a 3rd year renewal)

The grant-funded position of the assistant coach is an apprenticeship position through which the successful female applicant will be mentored by an experienced coaching staff. The primary job responsibilities of the assistant coach include the direction of day-to-day activities and program development for the Lancers women’s basketball team. The successful candidate will be required to adhere to all Department and CIS and OUA policies and procedures, and will report directly to the Head Coach of Women’s Basketball.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Assisting the coaching staff in utilizing current and specific theory and techniques towards optimally training basketball athletes to reach their fullest potential at every practice and every game; including off-season training.

2. Assisting the coaching staff in teaching appropriate basketball skills, meet tactics and Strategies.

3. Assisting the coaching staff in establishing a recruiting plan for identifying, contacting and communicating with top high school athletes in Ontario with reasonable potential for successful recruiting.

4. Assisting the head coach in athletes’ individual improvement, and the overall team improvement, over the course of a season, or from previous seasons assessed on a year-by-year basis.

5. Analyzing video and making it available for players and Head Coach to review play in preparation for the scouting report.

6. All other duties as assigned

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate must possess:

• Post-secondary degree program with a focus on in the field of human kinetics, physical education, coaching, kinesiology, leadership, Exercise Science, Sport Management or another appropriate program

• At least two years of experience as coach or an athlete at an elite level in basketball

• As part of the package the AAC will be required to complete NCCP “Train to Train” and “Train to Compete” by the end of the 2-year term.

Please forward your confidential cover letter, resume and Application for Employment, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-NU-03), no later than Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents electronically to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

