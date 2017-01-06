Review Counsel in the Department of Community Legal Aid

Review Counsel provides supervision and guidance to University of Windsor’s Law students participating in the Community Legal Aid Office

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Minimum requirement of an LL.B. or J.D.

• A member in good standing of the Law Society

• Experienced in areas of clinic practice

• Experience managing and/or supervising volunteers and students

• Must abide by the appropriate rules of professional conduct

• Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to be patient and sensitive to clients challenged with social and/or mental health issues

• Excellent organizational skills

• Ability to work under stress and meet deadlines in a dynamic and changing environment(s)

• Ability to manage sensitive and confidential matters with discretion

• Ability to work co-operatively with other members of staff, including showing initiative in addressing and resolving issues.

• Ability to work independently

• Ability to communicate effectively, both oral and written

• Exhibit professional approach to work, including reliable and dependable attendance

• Computer literate with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Legal Aid Ontario software

Please forward your confidential cover letter and resume, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-NU-02), no later than Friday, January 13th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

OR

Department of Human Resources, University of Windsor

401 Sunset Avenue Windsor, ON N9B 3P4

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

