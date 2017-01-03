Part Time Employment Clerk in the Department of Human Resources

Reporting to the Employee Relations Manager (ERM), the Employee Recruitment Clerk is responsible for assisting in the coordination and administration of employment services provided by the Department of Human Resources.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will possess post-secondary education in a related field and relevant clerical experience as it relates to the duties of the position. Possess excellent written and oral communications skills; excellent human relations skills including the ability to maintain confidentiality, tact, integrity and diplomacy. The ability to multi-task, meet tight deadlines, work in a team environment as well as work independently with minimal supervision. Possess an advanced knowledge of MS Office Suite applications, email, calendaring and databases, typing 40 NWP. Excellent initiative, organizational, problem solving and analytical skills with the ability to pay close attention to detail.

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

Typing, MS Word (Advanced), Excel (Advanced)

Please forward your confidential cover letter and resume, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-NU-01), no later than Monday, January 16th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

OR

Department of Human Resources, University of Windsor

401 Sunset Avenue Windsor, ON N9B 3P4

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

