Secretary/Receptionist '6' in the Department of English, Language, Literature & Creative Writing

HOURS OF WORK:

Monday to Friday 8:30am – 4:30pm

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY:

The Secretary/Receptionist provides secretarial and administrative support to the undergraduate and graduate programs in the department.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Provide general information about the English Department both in person and through e-mail.

2. Monitor inventory and order departmental office supplies as needed.

3. Assist in the preparation of undergraduate and graduate course examinations.

4. Type and photocopy undergraduate and graduate course examinations, syllabus and projects for sessional and faculty members.

5. Set up major paper and thesis defence notices and ensure that all required paperwork is in order to meet graduation requirements.

6. Arrange graduate student orientation day.

7. Maintain graduate application files. Assist with the preparation of the IQAP report for accreditation by maintaining accurate statistical reports on the students in the program.

8. Attend Graduate and Undergraduate committee meetings, record minutes and distribute materials as required.

9. Organize and maintain all departmental scholarship applications.

10. Prepare GA/TA postings and contracts as required each semester

11. Maintain and update the departmental webpage regularly.

12. All other duties as assigned

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Diploma in Office Administration or previous experience providing administrative support in an office environment

• Excellent organizational and problem solving skills

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Experience with diversity and issues arising from cultural differences

• Confidentiality and discretion

• Ability to exercise sound judgment

• Ability to pay close attention to detail, and ensure accuracy

• Excellent collaboration skills working in a team environment and ability to work independently

• Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office, webpage editing and experience with databases and knowledge of the Student Information System (or compatible system); Typing 40 NWPM

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Knowledge and experience with the University e-grade system

• Knowledge of the University and Faculty of Graduate Studies regulations, rules and procedures

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

MS Word (Basic Level), MS Excel (Basic Level); Typing

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per schedule `A' - Unifor 2458 FT Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).