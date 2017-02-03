Graduate and Professional Applicant Services Specialist '7' in the Office of the Registrar (8 month term - Sept to April annually)

HOURS OF WORK: Monday to Friday 8:30am – 4:30pm

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY:

The Graduate and Professional Applicant Services Specialist provides a wide range of administrative services related to the processing of applications for admission to programs offered by the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research. This position assists in the maintenance of academic records for these faculties and for advising prospective students regarding admission requirements, policies and practices.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Facilitates the processing of applications to programs offered through the Faculty of Law via our Law Document Imaging System (LDIS)

2. Ensures admission required documents have been appropriately submitted

3. Advise Applicants/Students on outstanding requirements to complete the application process

4. Facilitates the processing of applications to programs offered through the Faculty of Graduate Studies via our electronic graduate application system (EGas)

5. Guide applicants through the application process (EGas) and troubleshoots any application problems

6. Verifies validity of final official documents submitted by an applicant (eg. English Proficiency test results, transcripts, etc.). Updates electronic academic record as appropriate

7. Assists students through the registration process

8. Assist with Client Service Specialist tasks within the Office of the Registrar as required, (e.g. assist students at the front reception counter, respond to inquiries (electronic and by phone), entry of grades, etc.

9. Assist convocation coordinator in sending out convocation material, and at Convocation as required (E.g. gowning, distributing degrees etc.).

10. Other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Diploma in Office Administration or equivalent work experience as it relates to the duties of the position

• Excellent organizational and problem solving skills

• Excellent communication skills both oral and written

• Strong time management skills and the ability to multitask, within a high work volume office

• Excellent interpersonal skills including a high degree of cultural sensitivity and awareness of cross-cultural issues,

• Ability to work under continuous pressure from various deadlines and within an atmosphere of changing priorities

• Strong customer service skills, including the ability to convey negative results in a tactful and professional manner

• Ability to remain confidential at all times

• Strong ability to pay close attention to detail

• Ability to work independently with minimal supervision as well as part of team environment

• Significant on-line data entry experience with the ability to learn new software systems

• Proficiency in all Microsoft office applications, WordPerfect, Typing 40 NWPM

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Knowledge of a Student Information System or compatible system

• Working knowledge of senate policies and the graduate calendar

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

Typing; MS Word (Basic Level), MS Excel (Basic).

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per schedule `A' - Unifor 2458 FT Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Thursday, February 09th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).