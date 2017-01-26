Distribution Services Clerk '5' in the Department of Facility Services - Distribution Services

HOURS OF WORK:

Monday to Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY: The Distribution Services clerk is responsible for assisting in the efficient operation of the mailroom and the overall Mail System.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Ensures the efficient operation of the metering equipment by obtaining daily/weekly/monthly/yearly reports for all departmental charges. Records and balances business reply mail charges and postage meter charges by completing an online journal entry on FIS for all Distribution Services related charges.

2. Ensures metering of outgoing mail for delivery by Canada Post as well as the completion of all forms and application of appropriate rates for various couriers.

3. Delivers and pickups mail/packages on the assigned route and established schedule including recording all registered and priority courier mail by obtaining a signature from the departmental representative.

4. Assist all mailroom personnel in the daily completion of assigned tasks by sorting and organizing shipments according to specific classifications of materials, checking for proper format and documentation for shipping destinations, and by the daily sorting of mail/boxes/packages.

5. Search for missing addresses via the University’s electronic database systems and update as required.

6. Provides back-up services during the absence of Distribution Service staff members.

7. Performs other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Previous working experience in distribution services area and/or familiarity with mailroom practices and procedures;

• Completed Secondary School Education;

• A valid class ‘G’ driving license and maintain it in good standing, as well as having a valid driver’s abstract and must be bondable;

• Good oral and written communication skills;

• Ability to work well independently as well as the ability to work well within a team environment;

• Excellent customer service skills, along with the ability to deal with problems in a pragmatic and positive manner;

• Ability to prioritize work and maintain flexibility as workloads fluctuate;

• Ability to lift packages up to 60lbs on a continual basis;

• Proficient computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word and Excel).

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Experience working in a multi-building, geographical diverse setting;

• Experience with the utilization of bar coding, scanning and electronic data collection.

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

MS Word (Basic level), MS Excel (Basic level)

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per schedule `A' - Unifor 2458 FT Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Wednesday, February 01st, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).