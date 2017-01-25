Head Secretary '8' in the School of Social Work

HOURS OF WORK:

Monday to Friday 8:30am – 4:30pm

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY:

The Administrative Secretary to the Director provides administrative support to the Director of the School of Social Work, to allow the Director to function effectively. The incumbent is responsible for the daily operation of the School and oversees and directs the duties of the three other Secretaries.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Provide administrative support and overall effectiveness to the Director, Faculty and Ancillary Support Staff by scheduling appointments, handling phone calls, composing and typing of correspondence pertaining to academic and administrative matters.

2. Respond to numerous student inquiries via phone, email and in-person.

3. Schedule & attend meetings for all processes in the School, takes minutes and prepares agenda, distributes materials for meetings as required. (including Council)

4. Assists the Director and faculty in preparing, compiling and typing reports for Accreditation. Compiles documents for Academic Integrity Office for Director’s signature and sends to appropriate individuals.

5. Establish and maintain effective interpersonal relations within the school, campus-wide (eg. Dean, Vice-President, Office of the Registrar, Finance, Recruitment and Retention, Conference Services, Student Awards, Document Services, Special Needs Office) as well as off-campus contacts (eg., Community agencies, hotels and restaurants).

6. Organize the annual two day off-campus School of Social Work Retreat with the assistance of other office staff.

7. Assists the Director and faculty in preparation and completion of documents for UCAPT Contract Renewal, Promotion and Tenure and or Sabbatical committee

8. Assists the Director with preparation of Teaching Loads for faculty and sessional instructors for each of the four semesters, prepares workload letters for faculty for the upcoming year and submits report to the Administrative Financial Coordinator in the Dean’s Office, Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

9. Oversees all department accounts, trusts, budgets, and petty cash.

10. All other duties as assigned

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Diploma in Office Administration or previous experience providing administrative support in an office environment

• Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to work independently, take initiative and maintain accuracy and attention to detail

• Ability to maintain confidentiality

• Knowledge of Student Information System (SIS) or compatible system

• Minute taking experience along with excellent organizational, multitasking and problem solving skills

• Experience working with budgets including experience on a computerized accounting system (e.g. FIS)

• Knowledge of University’s Promotion, Tenure and Renewal (PTR)/UCAPT, Sabbatical Leaves, Senate Bylaws and policies, WUFA Collective Agreement, and knowledge of community agencies and Undergraduate and Graduate Calendars as they pertain to the position

• Ability to attend meetings and events outside of regular working hours (may be required)

• Proficiency with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel), Typing 50 NWPM

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Knowledge and experience with the University e-grade system

• Knowledge of the University and Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences regulations and procedures

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

MS Word (Basic Level), MS Excel (Basic Level); Typing

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per schedule `A' - Unifor 2458 FT Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Wednesday, February 01st, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).