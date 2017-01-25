Graduate Client Services Clerk '5' in the Faculty of Graduate Studies and Office of Quality Assurance

HOURS OF WORK:

Monday to Friday 8:30am – 4:30pm

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY:

Using a high level of customer service, act as the primary contact in the Graduate Studies Office for students, faculty, staff and the general public. Assist in the graduate admissions and graduate scholarship processes and relay accurate information about graduate studies, using knowledge and understanding of the Graduate Calendar and other graduate policies and procedures.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Act as the primary contact in the Graduate Studies Office for students, faculty, staff and the general public and respond to all general inquiries received by e-mail, phone or in-person.

2. Liaise with other academic departments, as well as student service offices, specifically Cashier’s, Registrar’s and the International Student Centre to give accurate and effective direction and service to students, faculty and staff. Screen student concerns and schedule meetings with the Associate Dean as necessary.

3. Assist in the processing of graduate admissions using the electronic graduate application system, ensuring that the information is recorded accurately, and in a timely manner on the Student Information System.

4. Assist in the confidential maintenance of all graduate student files, for both incoming and registered students.

5. Assist in the graduate scholarship and financial aid process (both internal and external).

6. Perform other general clerical duties such as: order office supplies; ensure the accurate receipting of funds for thesis deposits, leaves of absence requests and appeals; distribute the correct number of thesis copies to students after binding; maintain the Graduate studies bulletin board.

7. Perform other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Excellent organizational, attention to detail, multi-tasking and time management skills;

• Excellent customer service skills especially as they relate to awareness and sensitivity to gender, cultural and other issues of diversity;

• Ability to work effectively in a deadline-driven environment with a high volume of work and many interruptions;

• Excellent oral and written communication skills including the ability to convey complex information in a positive and clear manner;

• Ability to maintain strict confidentiality and be able to exercise tact, diplomacy, discretion, integrity and sound judgment at all times;

• Ability to work independently and in a strong team-environment;

• Ability to handle and respond to diverse demands and expectations, i.e., departments, staff, Director, Associate Dean, Dean;

• Excellent computer skills (Word, Lotus Notes, PowerPoint, and Excel), Typing 30 NWPM

• Willingness to participate in on-going upgrading of skills.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Familiarity with Student Information System (SIS) or similar system

• Familiarity with Graduate Studies’ policies and procedures

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

MS Word (Basic Level), MS Excel (Basic Level); Typing

