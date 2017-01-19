Accounts Payable Clerk '7' in the department of Finance - Procurement

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY:

The Accounts Payable Clerk is accountable for the input operations of the Accounts Payable department, ensuring the efficient and timely payment of all incoming invoices and cheque requisitions for the University. The incumbent is the first line of inquiry and problem solving as it relates to accounts payable matters for faculty and staff from all University departments as well as external vendors.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Receives and routes invoices to appropriate departments for review and further approval where required.

2. Verifies all invoice information and upon return of approved invoices, reviews to confirm applicable taxes and where required performs additional analysis and supplementary calculations in order to resolve issues.

3. Batches and spot review for accuracy departmental invoices that interface with FIS.

4. Processes invoices requiring holdback and release of holdback.

5. Reviews all research-related travel cheque requisitions for policy compliance and required supporting materials and resolves issues where research-related reimbursement request are not in compliance.

6. Reviews cheque requisitions to ensure accuracy of necessary information, resolves issues related in order to ensure timely payment.

7. Serves as primary backup for Senior Accounts Payable Clerk when required.

8. Provides training to other A/P department personnel as required.

9. Other duties as required.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Experience on a computerized accounting system

• General accounting knowledge including relevant guidelines/procedures associated with the processing of payments and related issues.

• General knowledge of tax rules for individuals and vendors, specifically as it relates to the applicability of HST and foreign taxes, as well as, associated tax assessments and rebates and the ability to perform math calculations in order to calculate taxes.

• Ability to understand and apply policies in order to make appropriate decisions and exercise proper judgement as required by specific circumstances.

• Ability to liaise tactfully and effectively with faculty, staff, as well as other internal and external stakeholders regarding payment requests and related issues.

• Ability to exercise confidentiality when dealing with sensitive financial information.

• Proficiency with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel), including experience with data analysis as related to the functions of this position.

• Excellent organizational and multi-tasking skills along with the ability to maintain accuracy and attention to detail.

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED: MS Word (Basic Level), Excel (Advanced), Accounts Payable test.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Experience with the University’s Financial Information System (FIS), preferably in the Accounts Payable and Address Book modules.

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per schedule `A' - Unifor 2458 FT Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).