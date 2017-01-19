CELD – Receptionist '5' in the Centre for English Language Development

HOURS OF WORK: Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 4:00pm (Hours subject to change based on enrollment)

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY:

Reporting to the Director of the Centre for English Language Development, the CELD Receptionist handles the administrative duties associated with the programs delivered by the Centre during its hours of operation, including day, evening and weekends and ensures efficient and professional customer service.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Acts as the first point of contact within CELD and fields queries, as well as, booking appointments and answering queries regarding admissions process.

2. Ensures the front reception area is clean and presentable and ensures lounge area, including drawing blinds and turning on/off television in lounge upon open and closing of the Centre and contacts maintenance for any issues related to the building.

3. Maintains files and keeps records organized.

4. Assists with processing applications and registrations affiliated with CELD programs and testing by: entering data to complete a file, issuing documentation, processing payments, ensuring student records are current and complete.

5. Collects program funds and prepares deposits.

6. Enters the following data in database: demographic details, attendance tracking, grades, student lists, summaries and billings and performs queries and sorts data.

7. Ensures lab access to student computer lab and ensures that computers are in proper working order and tracks student sign-outs of media equipment (including cables and connections)

8. May assist instructors at CELD with collating and formatting test materials and teaching resources.

9. Other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have a Diploma in office administration and/or significant experience in an office environment as well as the ability to maintain confidentiality. Strong organizational skills, communication skills (written and verbal), and time management skills along with the ability to multitask are necessary. The successful candidate will also have the ability to provide professional and courteous customer service to students along with a high degree of cultural sensitivity and cross-cultural awareness. Strong computer skills, including previous experience working with databases (including data entry), emailing, internet, Microsoft Office (Word and Excel), and Typing 30 NWPM.

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED: MS Word (Basic), Excel (Basic), Typing

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Familiarity with University of Windsor administrative policies and procedures would be an asset.

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per schedule `A' - Unifor 2458 FT Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).