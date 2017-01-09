Co-op Secretary (Employer Focus) '6' in the Department of Co-op, Career and Employment Services

This secretarial position is one of a number of positions that contribute to the overall effectiveness of the co-operative education function of the Co-op, Career and Employment Services department. The Secretary is a key member of the frontline service team that ensures continuity, consistency, and quality of service with a focus on servicing co-op employers and supporting the Employer Relations Co-op Coordinators. The incumbent also provides information to all students regarding services available across the Co-op, Career and Employment Services department.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Responsible for posting and/or approving Co-op positions; arranging Co-op interviews and work term assessments; producing placement letters.

2. Complete mail and email campaigns to employers informing them of co-op student availability and the hiring process.

3. Follow up with employers as directed by the Employer Relations Co-op Coordinators.

4. Maintain and update database records and files. Prepare statistical reports on the outcome of job competition and on student activity.

5. Act as the main contact for employer inquiries in the absence of coordinators.

6. Answer a high volume of telephone, email and in-person inquiries from students and employers. Provide employers with information regarding the services, interview process and deadline dates for Co-op (and career services as appropriate).

7. Be well versed in all activities of the office and assist with promotional activities such as Head Start, Windsor Welcome Week, and other events.

8. Acquire employer gifts and supplies, prepare welcome gifts and assemble packages for employers.

9. Contribute to the overall effectiveness of the Co-op, Career and Employment Services department by performing other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Strong oral and written communication skills

• Ability to be well organized, detail-oriented, and be able to demonstrate exceptional interpersonal skills and diplomacy

• Ability to work with a diverse group of individuals (faculty, staff, student, employers).

• Ability to maintain strict confidentiality

• Excellence at multi-tasking and problem solving

• Ability to operate under minimal supervision and in a team environment

• Ability to work overtime throughout the year

• Working knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel, email and internet applications with previous experience working with databases

• Willingness and aptitude to learn new systems, as well as a data entry speed of 102 NKPM (net keys per minute)

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Previous experience with co-operative education

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

Alphanumeric Canadian Data Entry, MS Word (Basic Level), Excel (Basic)

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per schedule `A' - Unifor 2458 FT Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply in writing by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca or Department of Human Resources on or before Friday, January 13th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).