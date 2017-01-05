Receivables Clerk '6' in the Department of Financial Accounting and Reporting

The Receivables Clerk position is responsible for the University invoicing and receivables.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Creates new vendors within the financial information system

2. Generated invoices for general receivables and their subsequent collection

3. Generates monthly statements to ensure timely collection and collection processes are followed

4. Prepare deposits of cash and cheques and reconcile all payments and charges against source documents, and batches for review by the Senior Accountant.

5. Prepare deposit of parking coin for Brinks

6. Order bank supplies such as deposit books and bags

7. Prepare deposits of donations received in the form of cash and cheques

8. Run credit card transactions for donations received

9. Review requests for new POS/eCommerce accounts

10. Maintain inventory of physical hardware (POS terminals)

11. All other duties as assigned

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

• Basic knowledge of accounting principles and basic understanding of banking procedures

• Proven experience in a computerized accounting system

• Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Office Word, Excel and Outlook

• Good written and verbal communication skills

• Detail oriented and accurate with the ability to meet deadlines

• Excellent organizational and problem solving skills

• Ability to maintain confidentiality, exercise sound judgment and diplomacy

• Self-motivated and directed

• Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to work in a collaborative, multi-stakeholder environment

• Ability to work independently and in a team environment

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Post-Secondary Degree or College Diploma, ideally in a related field

• Experience with financial information software (such as FIS) and a fundraising software (such as Raiser’s Edge) would be an asset

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

MS Word (Basic), Excel (Intermediate Level)

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per schedule `A' - Unifor 2458 Full Time Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply in writing by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca or Department of Human Resources on or before Thursday, January 12th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).