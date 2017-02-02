Coordinator, Outstanding Scholars and Student Leadership Tentative Classification "V" in the Office of Student Experience

The Coordinator, Outstanding Scholars and Student Leadership administers the Outstanding Scholars program and develops leadership co-curricular activities that help to develop students leadership skills and resiliency such their overall experiences improve and more students are retained and graduated from the University of Windsor. The Coordinator provides administrative coordination and maintains close links with faculty to ensure and maintain high program standards. The incumbent will work with other partners on campus to develop leadership opportunities that will build a broad range of skills that contribute to students having improved experiences outside of the classroom. The Coordinator, Outstanding Scholars and Student Leadership administers the Outstanding Scholars program and develops leadership co-curricular activities that help to develop students leadership skills and resiliency such their overall experiences improve and more students are retained and graduated from the University of Windsor. The Coordinator provides administrative coordination and maintains close links with faculty to ensure and maintain high program standards. The incumbent will work with other partners on campus to develop leadership opportunities that will build a broad range of skills that contribute to students having improved experiences outside of the classroom.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Masters’ degree

• Demonstrated research expertise in a recognized university discipline

• Minimum of three (3) years of experience as an advisor at the university level

• Minimum of five (5) years of experience delivering student leadership, student development or student retention programs or initiatives

• Knowledge of student development theory and principles of academic advising and mentoring

• Demonstrated personal commitment to enhancing the undergraduate student experience

• High level of cultural sensitivity

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Demonstrated ability to liaise collaboratively and effectively with university faculty and administrative areas

• Demonstrated ability to work independently

• Knowledge of office computer software, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Drupal

• Experience in budgetary management in a university setting

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Minimum of three (3) years supervising graduate or upper year students conducting primary research

• Knowledge of University of Windsor academic programs, policies and procedures

• Demonstrated experience in successful leadership of a project, program or department, showing initiative and responsibility for leading program development and innovation

Rate of pay:

Tentative Classification “V” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter, resume and Application for Employment, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-13-10), no later than Monday, February 13th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents electronically to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

