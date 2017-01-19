Major Gift Officer Classification "VI" in the Faculty of Law

The Major Gift Officer is an integral part of the Faculty of Law and the Development team. The focus will be on fundraising plans to support the University’s capital expansion as well as student scholarships, endowment and faculty and research development. The incumbent will have responsibility for raising funds for the Faculty of Law priority projects and plans.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• A University degree in an appropriate discipline, for example Law, Business, Communications, Arts or Science combined with three (3) to five (5) years of major gift fundraising experience.

• Must have a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) certification, or be willing and able to obtain certification.

• Demonstrated performance success in cultivating, securing and stewarding major gifts

• Demonstrated success in developing and implementing fundraising plans and related documents

• Experience in writing proposals and other persuasive documents

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills and exceptional interpersonal skills

• Experience working with senior level staff and volunteers

• Superior listening skills and the ability to interpret the concerns and interests of potential stakeholders and translate them into attractive opportunities for investment in UWindsor’s priorities.

• Must have demonstrated work experience with Microsoft Office products including Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as Raiser’s Edge fundraising software (or equivalent).

• Must be willing to travel and work as needed on evenings, weekends and holidays and must have a valid Driver’s license.

• Ability to work independently with minimal direction, while working within the framework of an integrated development program and team-oriented environment.

• Knowledge of the University of Windsor, its programs, services, fundraising priorities and related government funding.

• Ability to work in partnership at all levels within a University environment.

Rate of pay:

Classification “VI” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter, resume and Application for Employment, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-13-09), no later than Monday, January 30th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents electronically to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

