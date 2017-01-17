Media & AV Technician Classification "V" in the Department of Information Technology Services

The Media & AV Technician will contribute to the overall effectiveness of Information Technology Services (ITS) by providing technical support; creative feedback; and guidance to clients and other ITS staff in the areas of media production and educational technologies. The Technician will create and assist in the production of high quality video productions for internal and external promotion and use and provide technical support for A/V technology, Mac, PC, and mobile computing platforms used in general classroom and ITS departmental activities. The incumbent will provide technical and creative advice to faculty and staff regarding video, studio, and classroom technologies and advise clients on special event staging, lighting, and production.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Electrical Engineering Degree; College Diploma in Broadcast Media Arts; or Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, or equivalent post-secondary with relevant experience

• 3 years of experience in a related field, including:

o Lighting, shooting, digitally editing and producing videos in a professional environment using current media production and A/V systems

o Providing technical support to digital broadcast television and audio studios

o Production of Electronic News Gathering and Electronic Field Production videos

o Promotional video productions

o Setting up staging and lights for live events

• Customer-service orientation

• Strong organization, verbal, and written communication skills

• Ability to work independently or as part of a team with minimum supervision

• Advanced knowledge of MS Office, and current Windows and Mac OS/x environments

• Working knowledge of networking technologies and concepts; audio/video streaming and web technologies; Crestron (or similar) control systems

• Working knowledge of video formats, decoding, and encoding processes

• Good troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

• Experience setting up staging and lighting for live events

Rate of pay:

Classification “V” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter, resume and Application for Employment, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-13-08), no later than Thursday, January 26th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents electronically to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

