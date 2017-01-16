Plumber in the Department of Facility Services

The Plumber will install, repair and maintain plumbing and gas systems used for liquid and gas distribution on campus.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

• Ontario Secondary School Diploma (Grade 12).

• Valid certificate of qualification as a Plumber as recognized by the Province of Ontario or the Red Seal Designation

• Valid certificate of qualification as a Gas Fitter 2 or higher recognized by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.

• Valid Ontario Water Works Association Certificate in Backflow Testing.

• Three (3) years’ progressive experience working as a Licensed Plumber in construction, maintenance or a related field.

• Facility operation and maintenance experience with plumbing systems in a setting that involves multiple buildings and centralized infrastructure.

• Thorough knowledge of all codes related to the safe functioning of plumbing systems, for example: Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) regarding Ontario Gas Utilization Code, Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code, Building Code, Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations, etc.

• Experience working with, updating and analyzing building prints and technical drawings

• Knowledge of computerized maintenance management systems (for preventative and reactive maintenance).

• Strong customer service skills.

• Knowledge and understanding of other trades.

• Comprehensive electronic (common office software including the internet, email, Microsoft Word), oral and written communication skills

• Ability to work well under pressure in emergency situations.

• Valid Class ‘G’ driver’s license.

• Ability to work a flexible schedule.

Rate of pay:

As per Schedule 'A' - CUPE 1393 Collective Agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter, resume and Application for Employment, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-13-07), no later than Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents electronically to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

