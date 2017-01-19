Communications Coordinator Tentative Classification "IV" in the Faculty of Law

The Communications Coordinator at the Faculty of Law enhances stakeholder awareness of the research, educational and fundraising priorities of the Faculty of Law by assisting in the development and execution of a comprehensive communication vision and strategy for the Faculty. This includes publicizing the Faculty of Law through various media and social media outlets, developing and coordinating print and electronic publications, and maintaining and enhancing a state-of-the-art website and online presence.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Bachelor’s degree, ideally in a related field such as Communications, Marketing or Law.

• 3 years’ professional experience in media relations, public relations, alumni affairs, recruitment or communications.

• Demonstrated experience in developing and implementing communications plans including the creation of content for a variety of media options (print, web, social media).

• Experience in producing a variety of communication and marketing vehicles aimed at various internal and external audiences.

• Experience in web development, design and maintenance

• Demonstrated experience developing marketing strategies, media placement and publication execution.

• Proficiency with videography and photography

• Excellent oral and written communication skills, including exceptional writing skills

• Strong presentation skills

• Competency with commonly used internet, communication and related computer applications including Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Access, Outlook, One Drive and Excel

• Well-developed interpersonal skills with an ability to work effectively with stakeholders

• Ability to maintain strict confidentiality

• Ability to cope with a demanding workload while adhering to deadlines.

• Ability to learn and adapt to new technologies, tools and processes.

• Travel and participation in off-campus activities will be required Ability to work a flexible schedule.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Experience in dealing with Law students and programs

• Experience using University of Windsor IT systems and applications, including: Drupal, Outlook, etc.

Rate of pay:

Tentative Classification “IV” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter, resume and Application for Employment, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-13-06), no later than Monday, January 30th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents electronically to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

