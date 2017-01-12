Lead Electrician in the Department of Facility Services

The Lead Electrician will oversee the duties of the Electrical trade; coordinate the use of equipment and supplies in the Electrical Shop; and perform the duties of an Electrician.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

• Ontario Secondary School Diploma (Grade 12).

• Valid certificate of qualification as an Electrician (309A) as recognized by the Province of Ontario or the Red Seal designation.

• Current certification as a Fire Alarm Technician.

• Five (5) years progressive experience working as a Licensed Electrician in construction or a related field.

• Facility operation and maintenance experience with electrical and fire alarm / safety systems in a setting that involves multiple buildings and centralized infrastructure.

• Thorough knowledge of all codes related to the safe functioning of electrical systems, for example: Building Code, Fire Code, Electrical Safety Authority and other electrical codes, Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations, etc.

• Experience working with, updating and analyzing building prints and technical drawings in order to effectively execute repairs / installations of electrical equipment and produce quick sketch working diagrams.

• Knowledge of computerized maintenance management systems (for preventative and reactive maintenance).

• Relevant knowledge and experience overseeing a team and coordinating the work of others.

• Strong customer service skills

• Knowledge and understanding of other trades.

• Ability to work well under pressure in emergency situations.

• Comprehensive electronic, oral and written communication skills.

• Valid Class ‘G” driver’s licence. • Ability to work a flexible schedule.

Rate of pay:

Per Schedule 'A' of the CUPE 1393 Collective Agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter, resume and Application for Employment, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-13-05), no later than Monday, January 23rd, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents electronically to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

