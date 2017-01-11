Online Learning Systems Administrator Classification "VI" in the Centre for Teaching and Learning

The Online Learning Systems Administrator will administer the online learning management system (LMS), the virtual learning environment (VLE), and other related systems (such as podcasting, portfolios, lecture capturing, student response applications, etc.), used at the University of Windsor for teaching and learning by students and instructors.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Undergraduate Degree in Computer Science or related field

• Three years’ experience administering a Learning Management System and Virtual Learning Environment

• Experience analyzing, evaluating, testing and implementing systems

• Java and HTML programming experience

• Knowledge of database schema and design of relational databases

• Advanced database querying in PostgreSQL, SQL, Sun/Oracle database systems and associated languages

• Advanced knowledge of device operating systems (e.g. OS X, Windows, Linux); servers; common internet browsers (Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Chrome); and mobile device functionality related to browsers

• Experience with basic statistical analysis and spreadsheets, and data display (e.g. charts, graphs)

• Strong multi-tasking skills and attention to detail

• Strong written communication and report writing skills

• Strong interpersonal and verbal communication skills, (including the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to stakeholders)

• Good presentation skills

• Ability to learn and adapt to new technologies, tools and processes

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

Classification “VI” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply electronically by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca on or before Friday, January 20th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).