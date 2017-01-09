Engineering Outreach Program Coordinator Tentative Classification "IV" in the Faculty of Engineering

The Engineering Outreach Program Coordinator coordinates the outreach activities for the Faculty of Engineering and helps to achieve the goals of the Engineering Outreach program of connecting with youth ranging from the junior through senior grade levels, through experiential learning opportunities focused on Engineering and Engineering education.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Undergraduate degree in engineering, or a degree that is closely aligned with, such as business, or science, as determined by the Faculty.

• Degree in education, particularly one related to the practice of teaching and curriculum is required.

• Familiarity with educational matters at the elementary or secondary school level as it relates to scientific or technical curriculum.

• 3 years minimum of prior experience in the development and delivery of technical outreach modules to a broad range of pre-university and community groups.

• Excellent oral and written communication skills.

• Flexible to accommodate a varied work schedule.

• Experience as a team/group leader.

• Ability to multi-task, attention to detail, organize and prioritize.

• Ability to work independently with a minimum of supervision, particularly when activities take place off campus.

• Strong Leadership skills.

• Strong interpersonal skills with an ability to work effectively with stakeholders.

Rate of pay:

Tentative Classification “IV” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter and resume, quoting the Ad reference number (2016-13-03), no later than Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

OR

Department of Human Resources, University of Windsor

401 Sunset Avenue Windsor, ON N9B 3P4

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

