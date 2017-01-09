Career Consultant Classification "VI" in the Department of Co-op, Career and Employment Services (Substitute vacancy until approx February 2018)

Assist students in their pursuit of a post university career by establishing comprehensive career plans during all stages of their Academic life. This is achieved by coordinating, maintaining and/or developing career and employment related programs and services for students, alumni, and various faculties. Conduct interest, personality, and career preference testing using a variety of psychometric instruments. Provide one-on-one career and employment advising and counselling appointments with students and alumni to assist in the development of individualized career plans. Develop and present customized workshops and in-class presentations related to employability skills, career development, and employment strategies in consultation with the Manager. Assist with the coordination of special events including but not limited to job fairs, employer recruitment sessions, education fairs and faculty-specific events. Establish and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders. Develop programs and work plans to incorporate student/peer advisors into service provision. Develop customized additional programming (both face-to-face and electronic) that addresses the needs of distinct campus groups. Develop relationships and work closely with individual faculties and distinct campus groups (as assigned) to integrate career development into the student experience. Liaise with potential employers to solicit employment opportunities for students and alumni.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Education, Human Resources, Social Work or a related field as determined by the Employer and has satisfactorily completed a course in the interpretation of psychological assessments and measurement at an accredited college or university.

• Three years of progressive full-time experience in Career Development, Job Placement, Human Resources, or a related discipline with a focus on counselling, assessment and advising clients on topics related to all stages of career planning and job search.

• Two years of experience administering and interpreting a variety of psychometric assessments used in career planning, primarily personality tests and interest inventories. Must have versatile experience utilizing multiple assessment instruments with clients for the purpose of career planning, at least one at Level B or higher (e.g. Strong Interest Inventory, Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, The Six Factor Personality Questionnaire (SFPQ) etc.).

• Excellent written, oral communication and interpersonal skills including the ability to provide guidance and detailed feedback using email and other web-based tools,

• Ability to compose effective resources, information articles, announcements, and promotional materials

• Excellent presentation skills with experience in the development and delivery of workshops and seminars

• Knowledge of career development theories/practices, post-secondary educational programs, job search strategies and techniques, and the labour market.

• Demonstrated use of contemporary job search strategies and resources in both the domestic and global context

• Strong computer skills and competency with Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, the internet, and

• Database software packages. Experience with the use of social media and webinar technology.

• Excellent organizational and time management capabilities with a strong service focus.

• Strong team and interpersonal skills with the proven ability to build and maintain positive relationships with various stakeholders (e.g., employers, faculty, administration, community partners)

• Ability and willingness to travel

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Successful completion of a Career Development Practitioner Certificate program or Master’s Degree in Education, Counselling, Psychology

• Relevant professional designation

• Prior experience working with students in a post-secondary setting

Rate of pay:

Classification “VI” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter and resume, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-13-02), no later than Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

OR

Department of Human Resources, University of Windsor

401 Sunset Avenue Windsor, ON N9B 3P4

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

