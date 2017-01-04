Program Coordinator - International Tentative Classification "III" in the Centre for Executive & Professional Education

As part of a team, the Program Coordinator (International) is responsible for assisting in the coordinated delivery of one or more of the international programs offered by the Centre for Executive and Professional Education (CEPE) through the evaluation of international transcripts and associated admissions documentation. The incumbent works closely with the CEPE program team to facilitate a candidates’ student experience within his/her program. The Program Coordinator assists in the execution of the division’s academic recruitment campaign by performing customer relationship management tasks, program development, enhancement, and execution. In the absence of a Program Administrator(s), he/she acts in a limited capacity to address immediate student, instructor, or academic partner needs.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

• Undergraduate degree in a related field; or post-secondary education plus relevant equivalent experience as determined by the Department.

• Professional experience in academic program coordination, including program implementation

• Experience delivering services and support towards English-language learners, or to individuals whose first language is not English.

• Demonstrated experience in the evaluation of domestic and international transcripts, degrees, and mark sheets

• Understanding of language proficiency requirements, testing, and available pathway programs.

• Strong teamwork and customer service skills

• Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi-task within a self-directed environment

• Excellent organization skills, including the demonstrated ability to prioritize tasks.

• Demonstrated strong interpersonal skills

• Ability to maintain confidentiality

• Demonstrated attention to detail

• Advanced user’s knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Excel and Word

• Advanced user’s knowledge of databases, such as Microsoft Access, and the use of a constituent relationship management system to strengthen business relationships.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Familiarity with graduate level education

• Experience in international program coordination and student recruitment

• Experience utilizing the University of Windsor’s Faculty and Staff SIS & business intelligence systems

• An understanding of University of Windsor procedures related to graduate admissions

Rate of pay:

Tentative Classification “III” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter and resume, quoting the Ad reference number (2017-13-01), no later than Friday, January 13th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

OR

Department of Human Resources, University of Windsor

401 Sunset Avenue Windsor, ON N9B 3P4

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

