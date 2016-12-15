Assistant Catering Manager (Full Time Contract) in Catering Services

Reporting to the Manager Catering Services the incumbent is responsible for the coordination and delivery of catering and conference meals to campus and non-campus clients, The position is responsible for all aspects of liquor and bar services, the delivery and service of catering/conference meals, overseeing service at the numerous functions including the University Club and training of support staff as required.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will possess five (5) years experience in hotel/banquet management and previous supervisory experience working in a unionized environment. Previous experience training support staff in providing professional service. Previous experience in performing inventory and reporting of liquor services and cash deposits. Knowledge of L.L.B.O. and Board of Health rules and regulations including the SMART Serve certification. Excellent Human Relation skills are required in working with other departments to provide excellent customer service to the client: i.e. housekeeping, maintenance, campus police, the central kitchen.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Possess a diploma from a culinary art or hotel management program

Please forward your confidential cover letter and resume, quoting the Ad reference number (2016-NU-34), no later than Friday, January 06th, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

OR

Department of Human Resources, University of Windsor

401 Sunset Avenue Windsor, ON N9B 3P4

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

