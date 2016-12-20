Library Assistant '11' in the Leddy Library—Access Services Department

HOURS OF WORK: Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY:

The Library Assistant for Access Services will provide para-professional support for core library services including reference service and research assistance, circulation and course reserves services, and will contribute as required to collections and bibliographic instruction activities, all of which are provided to University of Windsor faculty, staff, and students and to the broader Windsor/Essex County community.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

1. Provide complex reference service and research assistance to the campus community and the Windsor/Essex County community

2. Contribute to the provision of patron services related to circulation including but not limited to: circulation of materials, provision of card and cash services, acceptance of fines and fee payments.

3. Contribute to collecting, organizing, scanning and processing course reserve materials in all formats;

4. Create and edit bibliographic records; research, locate, test and embed stable links into bibliographic records to provide access to licensed digital materials or webpages

5. Provide guidance to clerical staff on copyright compliance in preparation of materials by drawing their on familiarity with copyright law, institutional policies and existing license provisions;

6. Act as back-up to Circulation Coordinator (days) in training new clerical staff, overseeing staff activities and managing daily operations as required.

7. Contribute to local digital content projects through tasks such as scanning, processing, enhancement, and meta data provision for a wide variety of formats

8. Assist librarians with the evaluation process to replace lost, stolen, and damaged items;

9. Assist librarians to organize and deliver basic level information literacy sessions within academic programs and targeted user groups as required

10. Other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will have:

• Bachelor’s degree; and minimum of 3 years library experience which includes the use of reference sources and the access and use of digital resources;

• Excellent internet search skills and strategies;

• Ability to interpret, understand and relay University and Library policies and procedures;

• Knowledge of current cataloguing rules and practices and metadata standards;

• Familiarity with digitization processes for a wide variety of formats;

• Familiarity with copyright, confidentiality, privacy and resource contracts/licenses;

• Previous experience with web page editing;

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills including the ability to effectively conduct a reference interview

• Excellent interpersonal skills particularly as they relate to providing research assistance along with the ability to remain calm and exercise tact and diplomacy with difficult patrons;

• Proficiency with Windows-based applications, Microsoft Office (Word & Excel) and experience working with databases;

• Willingness and aptitude to remain up-to-date with changing library and information science fields as well as to learn new software applications;

• Excellent analytical and problem solving skills as well as sound judgment;

• Ability to think quickly as well as the ability to be accurate and to recognize errors and inconsistencies;

• Excellent organizational skills along with the ability prioritize competing deadlines.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Familiarity with scholarly research and with the scholarly publishing process including academic publishers, distributors and selection resources

• Familiarity with the University of Windsor’s programs and previous experience with bibliographic management software

THE FOLLOWING TESTS WILL BE ADMINISTERED:

MS Word (Basic Level), MS Excel (Basic Level)

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

As per schedule `A' - Unifor 2458 FT Collective Agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply in writing by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca or Department of Human Resources on or before Thursday, January 05th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).