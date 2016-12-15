International Intellectual Property (IP) Clinic Program Coordinator Classification "IV" in the University of Detroit Mercy & University of Windsor Law Faculties

The International Intellectual Property Clinic Program Coordinator will coordinate the various activities taking place through the International Intellectual Property Law Clinic at the University of Windsor and University of Detroit Mercy and continue to enhance the operation of the Clinic. The incumbent will develop, implement and update a marketing plan and work with various University departments on advertising, promotional materials, a Clinic website and social media. The Coordinator will also plan and coordinate a variety of US, Canadian and International clinic events and assist in the development and administration of international IP revenue generating programs.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will possess:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (or equivalent degree)

• 3 years of related experience, including:

o Experience in project and event coordination, donor communications, budget planning for events (revenue analysis, projections), event planning and marketing

• Demonstrated willingness to adapt to a changing environment and the ability for continuous learning

• Strong multi-tasking and problem solving skills

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Excellent conflict resolution skills

• Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to actively listen and respond professionally

• Proficient in MS Office (including Outlook), Database software, Internet, and Websites

• Ability to work a flexible schedule

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Experience in an academic setting working directly with students

• Knowledge of university policies and procedures.

Rate of pay:

Internal Candidates Only

Classification “IV” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Bargaining unit members interested in these positions are requested to apply in writing by completing an 'Application for Transfer' form and forwarding it to: employment@uwindsor.ca or Department of Human Resources on or before Wednesday, January 04th, 2017 - 4:00pm (the posting closing date).

Please note: Union positions are covered by the union collective agreement, therefore, please be aware that we must allow our qualified unionized staff the first opportunity for transfer or promotion to these positions. This opportunity is not available to external applicants.

In pursuit of the University of Windsor’s Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Members of Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply. If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator (staff positions).