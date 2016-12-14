Communications Coordinator - Research Classification "IV" in the Department of Public Affairs and Communications

Reporting to the Manager, News Services, the Communications Officer, Research, translates University research into a format suitable for a mass audience. Getting the word out widely about the type of work taking place on campus supports UWindsor’s strategic priority of community engagement; facilitates greater opportunities for the University to pursue strengths in research and graduate education outside of the institution; is a tool for recruiting the best faculty and staff; and promotes international engagement. This position seeks out research stories that are unique and provides opportunities to positively impact funding decisions and public support of research at the University of Windsor.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate will possess:

• College Diploma in Journalism/Public Relations, or a related field

• Five years of experience in communications, journalism or a related field, as well as a strong working knowledge of news and feature writing;

• Writing and editing skills demonstrated through published work and a professional portfolio;

• Demonstrated ability to work effectively in social media;

• Must be imaginative, creative and collaborative;

• Excellent interpersonal, organizational and communication skills;

• Working knowledge of the research process, with specific understanding of how funding agencies operate;

• Proven experience with university research processes and procedures;

• Ability to work cooperatively with researchers in order to translate research material into language suitable for a mass audience;

• Ability to manage several simultaneous projects in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Communications or a related field is preferred.

The candidates will be asked to complete a News release writing test during the interview process. Published writing samples must accompany submitted resumes.

Rate of pay:

Classification “IV” per Schedule A of the collective agreement

Please forward your confidential cover letter and resume, quoting the Ad reference number (2016-13-44), no later than Tuesday, January 03rd, 2017 - 4:00pm. Applicants are asked to forward their documents to:

employment@uwindsor.ca

OR

Department of Human Resources, University of Windsor

401 Sunset Avenue Windsor, ON N9B 3P4

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in the University of Windsor, however, only those under consideration will be contacted. Applications submitted through employment agencies will not be considered

The University of Windsor is a welcoming community that is committed to equity and supports diversity in its teaching, learning, and work environments. In pursuit of the University's Employment Equity Plan, members from the designated groups (Women, Aboriginal Peoples, Visible Minorities, Persons with Disabilities, and Sexual Minorities) are encouraged to apply and to self-identify.

If you need an accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Employment Coordinator. Should you require further information on accommodation, please visit the website of the Office of Human Rights, Equity & Accessibility (OHREA).

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

